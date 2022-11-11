Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is -94.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $2.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -13.50% and -27.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -88.44% off its SMA200. VBLT registered -95.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.86%.

The stock witnessed a -15.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.02%, and is -11.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.69% over the week and 9.47% over the month.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $8.19M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.67% and -95.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.50%).

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.40M, and float is at 53.25M with Short Float at 0.10%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) that is trading 185.06% up over the past 12 months.