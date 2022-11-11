Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is 0.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.73 and a high of $22.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -10.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.06, the stock is 8.69% and 13.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 13.48% off its SMA200. VSH registered 6.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.04%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.15%, and is 9.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $3.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.17 and Fwd P/E is 8.07. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.90% and -2.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.30% this year

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.00M, and float is at 141.90M with Short Float at 5.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zilberman Raanan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zilberman Raanan sold 27,299 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $21.08 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24671.0 shares.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 28.11% up over the past 12 months. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is -25.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.