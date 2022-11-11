Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is -43.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.55 and a high of $52.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.81% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.23% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.94, the stock is -3.53% and -2.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 9.04% at the moment leaves the stock -19.79% off its SMA200. VSTO registered -40.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.13%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.73%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.07 and Fwd P/E is 4.15. Distance from 52-week low is 10.15% and -50.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.20% this year

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.49M, and float is at 55.45M with Short Float at 10.38%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vanderbrink Jason R, the company’s President, Ammunition. SEC filings show that Vanderbrink Jason R sold 10,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $36.87 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69540.0 shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $38.36 per share for $5.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VSTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $37.65 for $3.77 million. The insider now directly holds 266,461 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading -35.56% down over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is -32.25% lower over the same period. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is -20.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.