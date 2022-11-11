VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Volatility At 8.88%, Should You Add A Position?

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is -41.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $22.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VZIO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.14% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.52% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.31, the stock is 8.39% and 9.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 22.80% at the moment leaves the stock 14.18% off its SMA200. VZIO registered -42.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.41%.

The stock witnessed a 22.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.60%, and is 6.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $2.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.52. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.81% and -48.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -151.40% this year

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 196.80M, and float is at 54.01M with Short Float at 6.95%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. sold 82,236 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $10.91 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.9 million shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. (10% Owner) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $10.70 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.98 million shares of the VZIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. (10% Owner) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $10.64 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 11,058,812 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO).