Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is 3.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.20 and a high of $74.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $66.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.31% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.2% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.46, the stock is 3.69% and 7.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. VOYA registered 3.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.68%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.42%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $6.69B and $6.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.92 and Fwd P/E is 8.94. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.81% and -8.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.70% this year

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.70M, and float is at 92.77M with Short Float at 20.60%.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferrara Nancy. SEC filings show that Ferrara Nancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9878.0 shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Katz Michael Robert sold a total of 1,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $66.18 per share for $97417.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13520.0 shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Ogle Trevor disposed off 3,904 shares at an average price of $66.18 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -19.41% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -2.71% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 17.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.