Which institution holds the most shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) is 10.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.18 and a high of $62.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIMC stock was last observed hovering at around $56.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.34% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -13.66% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.83, the stock is 18.07% and 38.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 42.29% off its SMA200. AIMC registered -2.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.38%.

The stock witnessed a 61.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.98%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 227.32 and Fwd P/E is 18.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.60% and -8.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.30% this year

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.10M, and float is at 64.36M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading -2.99% down over the past 12 months and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) that is -17.61% lower over the same period. Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) is -22.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.