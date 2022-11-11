Which institution holds the most shares in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is -2.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.85 and a high of $46.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLDX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.21% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.22% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.27% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.80, the stock is 13.42% and 22.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 15.99% at the moment leaves the stock 23.68% off its SMA200. CLDX registered -17.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.90%.

The stock witnessed a 23.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.26%, and is 12.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.43% and -19.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.76M, and float is at 46.63M with Short Float at 9.65%.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cavanaugh Sarah, the company’s SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. SEC filings show that Cavanaugh Sarah sold 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $36.38 per share for a total of $49289.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1284.0 shares.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN.) sold a total of 31,312 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $36.73 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1284.0 shares of the CLDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Young Diane C. (SVP, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $37.30 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 2,115 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).