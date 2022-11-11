Which institution holds the most shares in Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is -56.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $39.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.13% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 8.53% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.55, the stock is 12.64% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 16.48% at the moment leaves the stock 19.85% off its SMA200. FLNC registered -54.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.43%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.18%, and is 9.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has around 450 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $944.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.51% and -60.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.90%).

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.80% this year

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.89M, and float is at 95.04M with Short Float at 6.66%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fehr Dennis, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fehr Dennis sold 15,576 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $18.64 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30590.0 shares.

Fluence Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Fehr Dennis (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $19.32 per share for $2.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30590.0 shares of the FLNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Fehr Dennis (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,211 shares at an average price of $18.43 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 30,590 shares of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC).