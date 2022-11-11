Which institution holds the most shares in Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) is -84.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRGE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -1.23% and -28.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock -84.38% off its SMA200. FRGE registered -84.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.44%.

The stock witnessed a 11.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.29%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.46% over the week and 14.57% over the month.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $265.70M and $93.99M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62. Distance from 52-week low is 20.93% and -96.72% from its 52-week high.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.40% this year

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.43M, and float is at 123.70M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hansmeyer Christoph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hansmeyer Christoph bought 5,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $1.91 per share for a total of $10598.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33900.0 shares.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Hansmeyer Christoph (Director) bought a total of 4,359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $2.00 per share for $8718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28359.0 shares of the FRGE stock.