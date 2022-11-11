Which institution holds the most shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -18.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.83 and a high of $35.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.95% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.09% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.00, the stock is 6.59% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 8.65% at the moment leaves the stock -5.74% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -24.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.06%.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.70%, and is 12.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 15074 employees, a market worth around $5.93B and $6.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.26 and Fwd P/E is 54.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.25% and -31.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.90%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 623.70% this year

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.72M, and float is at 244.46M with Short Float at 8.28%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stratton John G, the company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Stratton John G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $29.09 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.