Which institution holds the most shares in Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is -45.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $20.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LWLG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $2.71 for the next 12 months. It is also -201.85% off the consensus price target high of $2.71 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are -201.85% lower than the price target low of $2.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.18, the stock is 13.55% and 8.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 16.36% at the moment leaves the stock -3.59% off its SMA200. LWLG registered -35.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.04%.

The stock witnessed a 19.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.80%, and is 9.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.76% and -59.70% from its 52-week high.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Analyst Forecasts

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.20% this year

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.59M, and float is at 111.56M with Short Float at 15.96%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lebby Michael Stephen, the company’s Chief Exec. Officer. SEC filings show that Lebby Michael Stephen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $9.98 per share for a total of $9985.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63643.0 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour (Director) sold a total of 35,121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $10.33 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LWLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour (Director) disposed off 6,862 shares at an average price of $15.10 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 35,121 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG).

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) that is trading -19.63% down over the past 12 months.