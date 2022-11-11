Which institution holds the most shares in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) is 217.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $13.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MACK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is 188.51% and 206.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 138.84% off its SMA200. MACK registered 185.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 138.46%.

The stock witnessed a 285.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 193.84%, and is 215.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.28% over the week and 10.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 313.33% and -9.22% from its 52-week high.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) Analyst Forecasts

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.41M, and float is at 13.26M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Levy Noah G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Levy Noah G. bought 3,095 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $5.89 per share for a total of $18227.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that Levy Noah G. (Director) bought a total of 2,816 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $5.86 per share for $16516.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the MACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Levy Noah G. (Director) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $5.97 for $4182.0. The insider now directly holds 748,197 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK).

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) that is trading -93.40% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -13.23% lower over the same period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) is -23.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.