Which institution holds the most shares in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is 0.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.28 and a high of $42.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.36% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -13.41% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.56, the stock is 7.46% and 1.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -1.14% off its SMA200. OGE registered 12.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.85%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $7.66B and $2.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.36 and Fwd P/E is 18.68. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.87% and -10.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OGE Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 524.00% this year

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.20M, and float is at 199.69M with Short Float at 1.70%.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horn Patricia D, the company’s VP-Governance & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Horn Patricia D sold 4,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $39.95 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27875.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that McQuistion Cristina F (VP- Corp Resp & Stewardship) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $39.41 per share for $86703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25552.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HAUSER DAVID L (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $37.25 for $37250.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 2.90% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -17.59% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 9.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.