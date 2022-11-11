Which institution holds the most shares in Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) is -49.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $22.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $7.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $8.20, the stock is 24.37% and 36.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 9.04% at the moment leaves the stock 28.83% off its SMA200. ZYME registered -61.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.39%.

The stock witnessed a 62.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.36%, and is 11.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.17% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $492.90M and $31.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.51% and -63.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.30%).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.35M, and float is at 52.02M with Short Float at 18.55%.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klompas Neil A, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Klompas Neil A sold 2,979 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $20496.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13276.0 shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Josephson Neil (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $14.28 per share for $71386.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7119.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.21% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -59.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.