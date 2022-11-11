Which Institutions Own Shares In AMETEK Inc. (AME)?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is -4.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.17 and a high of $148.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AME stock was last observed hovering at around $135.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.99% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.25% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -4.21% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.68, the stock is 12.25% and 15.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock 13.78% off its SMA200. AME registered 0.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.87.

The stock witnessed a 23.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.79%, and is 6.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $31.72B and $5.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.91 and Fwd P/E is 24.06. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.50% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMETEK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.10M, and float is at 228.49M with Short Float at 0.90%.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hermance David F., the company’s PRESIDENT – ELECTROMECHANICAL. SEC filings show that Hermance David F. sold 11,816 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $131.92 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33365.0 shares.

AMETEK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Kohlhagen Steven W (Director) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $123.75 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42864.0 shares of the AME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kohlhagen Steven W (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $126.81 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 45,964 shares of AMETEK Inc. (AME).

AMETEK Inc. (AME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -3.12% down over the past 12 months and Amphenol Corporation (APH) that is -3.93% lower over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is -6.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.