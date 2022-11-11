Which Institutions Own Shares In Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is -47.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.70 and a high of $48.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.13% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -38.71% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.42, the stock is 8.65% and 20.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -7.92% at the moment leaves the stock 0.75% off its SMA200. ARCT registered -44.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.02%.

The stock witnessed a 25.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.25%, and is -11.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $499.68M and $40.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.98% and -60.16% from its 52-week high.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.80% this year

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.43M, and float is at 22.90M with Short Float at 12.60%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chivukula Pad, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO. SEC filings show that Chivukula Pad sold 8,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Chivukula Pad (Chief Scientific Officer & COO) sold a total of 3,633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the ARCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Chivukula Pad (Chief Scientific Officer & COO) disposed off 6,367 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 606,181 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.21% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -3.35% lower over the same period.