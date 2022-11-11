Which Institutions Own Shares In Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)?

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is -30.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.11 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNNE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.71% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.65% higher than the price target low of $30.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.48, the stock is 14.23% and 14.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 11.68% at the moment leaves the stock 8.89% off its SMA200. CNNE registered -29.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.11%.

The stock witnessed a 19.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.13%, and is 13.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) has around 12938 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $709.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.03% and -32.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.30% this year

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.50M, and float is at 74.95M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannae Holdings, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $10.20 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25.4 million shares.

Cannae Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that Cannae Holdings, Inc. (Director) sold a total of 1,357,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $13.65 per share for $18.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79.05 million shares of the CNNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 05, Cannae Holdings, Inc. (Director) disposed off 7,871,685 shares at an average price of $13.81 for $108.71 million. The insider now directly holds 80,406,356 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE).