Which Institutions Own Shares In Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)?

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is -52.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $149.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVBG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.02% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.98% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -18.56% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.01, the stock is 7.15% and -2.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 18.60% at the moment leaves the stock -14.44% off its SMA200. EVBG registered -76.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.93%.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.06%, and is 6.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.33% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has around 1893 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $402.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.47. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.82% and -78.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.57M, and float is at 39.41M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IRVIN VERNON, the company’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that IRVIN VERNON sold 6,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $30.84 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15865.0 shares.

Everbridge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Nigam Ajay (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 29 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $27.85 per share for $808.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16964.0 shares of the EVBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, IRVIN VERNON (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 4,443 shares at an average price of $27.85 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 22,501 shares of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -42.80% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -1.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.