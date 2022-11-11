Which Institutions Own Shares In Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)?

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is -22.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.00 and a high of $349.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAD stock was last observed hovering at around $209.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.71% off its average median price target of $303.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.78% off the consensus price target high of $470.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -15.67% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $231.33, the stock is 14.46% and 4.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 10.36% at the moment leaves the stock -16.05% off its SMA200. LAD registered -27.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.67%.

The stock witnessed a 7.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.20%, and is 14.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has around 21150 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $27.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.17 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.52% and -33.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithia Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.30% this year

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.50M, and float is at 26.80M with Short Float at 7.24%.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McIntyre Shauna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McIntyre Shauna sold 180 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $241.34 per share for a total of $43440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1839.0 shares.

Lithia Motors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that DEBOER SIDNEY B (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $268.43 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36735.0 shares of the LAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, McIntyre Shauna (Director) disposed off 135 shares at an average price of $271.55 for $36659.0. The insider now directly holds 2,019 shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD).

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is trading -3.47% down over the past 12 months and Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) that is -8.32% lower over the same period. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is 0.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.