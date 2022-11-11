Which Institutions Own Shares In Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is 3.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.81 and a high of $52.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COOP stock was last observed hovering at around $42.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.58% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.87% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.15, the stock is 3.93% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -0.16% off its SMA200. COOP registered -1.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.70%.

The stock witnessed a -0.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.66%, and is 12.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.03. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.50% and -17.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 418.00% this year

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.17M, and float is at 69.06M with Short Float at 4.90%.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bray Jesse K, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $40.18 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $40.89 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the COOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 46,000 shares at an average price of $43.41 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 562,767 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP).