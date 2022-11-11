Which Institutions Own Shares In Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is -34.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $36.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.56% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -25.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.00, the stock is -3.82% and -11.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -9.42% off its SMA200. RLAY registered -40.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.23%.

The stock witnessed a -6.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.38%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 305 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.10% and -45.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.60%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.89M, and float is at 115.93M with Short Float at 11.61%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Sanjiv, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Patel Sanjiv sold 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Patel Sanjiv (President and CEO) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $20.18 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Bergstrom Donald A (President, R&D) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $22.75 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 86,866 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -3.35% down over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 28.24% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -84.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.