Which Institutions Own Shares In StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)?

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) is -27.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.39 and a high of $55.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STEP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -16.46% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.28, the stock is 9.36% and 11.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 4.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.61% off its SMA200. STEP registered -40.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.77.

The stock witnessed a 22.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.64%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has around 840 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $987.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.83 and Fwd P/E is 19.91. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.24% and -45.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.10%).

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StepStone Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 447.60% this year

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.14M, and float is at 48.03M with Short Float at 2.64%.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lim James, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Lim James sold 436,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $30.18 per share for a total of $13.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.91 million shares.

StepStone Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Lim James (10% Owner) sold a total of 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $29.31 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.35 million shares of the STEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Lim James (10% Owner) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $29.65 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 7,383,886 shares of StepStone Group Inc. (STEP).