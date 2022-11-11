Which Institutions Own Shares In Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is -11.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.49 and a high of $241.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $203.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.19%.

Currently trading at $210.59, the stock is 1.36% and 5.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 2.92% off its SMA200. TSCO registered -3.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.15%.

The stock witnessed a 3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.94%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $23.27B and $13.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.87 and Fwd P/E is 20.09. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.49% and -12.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.80%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Tractor Supply Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.59M, and float is at 110.19M with Short Float at 4.07%.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kersey Melissa, the company’s EVP Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Kersey Melissa sold 4,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $221.19 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4573.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that MORRIS EDNA (Director) sold a total of 3,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $217.27 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2713.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Mills Robert D (EVP Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 10,512 shares at an average price of $220.00 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 16,137 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -15.43% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -12.14% lower over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 31.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.