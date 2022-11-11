Which Institutions Own Shares In Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is -30.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.86 and a high of $124.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.13% off its average median price target of $89.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.28% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.74% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.72, the stock is 14.35% and 8.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 12.21% at the moment leaves the stock -4.41% off its SMA200. WAL registered -37.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.78%.

The stock witnessed a 19.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.64%, and is 13.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has around 3139 employees, a market worth around $8.01B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.99 and Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is 41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.20% and -40.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.30M, and float is at 105.83M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SNYDER DONALD D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SNYDER DONALD D sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $78.36 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94359.0 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that GIBBONS DALE (Vice Chairman and CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $77.22 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the WAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $73.57 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 8,090 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -4.79% down over the past 12 months and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is 0.73% higher over the same period. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is 8.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.