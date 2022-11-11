Who are the Institutional Holders in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) is -61.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $35.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLWS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.07, the stock is 27.31% and 34.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 20.61% at the moment leaves the stock -14.84% off its SMA200. FLWS registered -73.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.12%.

The stock witnessed a 41.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.79%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $570.50M and $2.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.90 and Fwd P/E is 22.67. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.84% and -74.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.70% this year

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.65M, and float is at 24.02M with Short Float at 11.67%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARTNETT THOMAS G, the company’s President. SEC filings show that HARTNETT THOMAS G bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $6.12 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that ELMORE LEONARD J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $13.82 per share for $13820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57737.0 shares of the FLWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Lightman Steven A (President, GFGB) disposed off 12,217 shares at an average price of $35.16 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 48,102 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS).

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading -15.00% down over the past 12 months and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) that is -82.19% lower over the same period.