Who are the Institutional Holders in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is -8.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $15.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $12.06, the stock is 14.71% and 17.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 6.35% at the moment leaves the stock 0.82% off its SMA200. ARI registered -21.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.86%.

The stock witnessed a 33.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.23%, and is 12.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.27 and Fwd P/E is 8.60. Profit margin for the company is 57.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.47% and -22.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Analyst Forecasts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.59M, and float is at 139.56M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROTHSTEIN STUART, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that ROTHSTEIN STUART bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $11.18 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Carlton Pamela G (Director) sold a total of 833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $12.78 per share for $10647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11229.0 shares of the ARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, BIDERMAN MARK C (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.68 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 65,663 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -5.11% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -35.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.