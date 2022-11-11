Who are the Institutional Holders in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is -65.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $52.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.73% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 34.78% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is -23.03% and -28.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 16.73% at the moment leaves the stock -53.24% off its SMA200. EBS registered -57.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.42%.

The stock witnessed a -23.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.82%, and is -23.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.87% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 2416 employees, a market worth around $745.80M and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -71.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.00M, and float is at 44.79M with Short Float at 4.81%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zoon Kathryn C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $31.52 per share for a total of $36973.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19654.0 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Zoon Kathryn C (Director) sold a total of 1,996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $35.53 per share for $70918.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12381.0 shares of the EBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, LINDAHL RICHARD S (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $37.46 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 39,919 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 33.13% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -3.35% lower over the same period. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is -28.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.