Who are the Institutional Holders in KBR Inc. (KBR)?

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is 6.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.69 and a high of $56.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.06% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.32% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.78, the stock is 5.24% and 7.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 3.53% off its SMA200. KBR registered 13.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.24%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.70%, and is 3.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $7.01B and $7.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.69 and Fwd P/E is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.80% and -10.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

KBR Inc. (KBR) Analyst Forecasts

KBR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year

KBR Inc. (KBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.00M, and float is at 135.80M with Short Float at 3.50%.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conlon Gregory Sean, the company’s Chief Digital & Development. SEC filings show that Conlon Gregory Sean sold 14,564 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $52.09 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50399.0 shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Pickard Ann Darlene (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $51.82 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45181.0 shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Barrie Andrew (President Gov’t Solutions EMEA) disposed off 3,111 shares at an average price of $51.35 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 8,327 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -16.14% down over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is -19.17% lower over the same period. Eni S.p.A. (E) is -0.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.