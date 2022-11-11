Who are the Institutional Holders in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is -11.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.85 and a high of $80.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $65.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.38% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.93% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.23% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.05, the stock is 20.66% and 24.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock 25.27% off its SMA200. MTSI registered -3.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.58%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 35.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.44%, and is 14.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $652.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.59 and Fwd P/E is 23.02. Profit margin for the company is 33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.14% and -14.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.90% this year

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.07M, and float is at 50.26M with Short Float at 7.41%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daly Stephen G, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Daly Stephen G sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $66.00 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Daly Stephen G (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $64.79 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the MTSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Roth Ambra R. (SVP, GC, HR & Secretary) disposed off 12,102 shares at an average price of $64.50 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 16,013 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is trading -41.84% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -6.59% lower over the same period. Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is -38.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.