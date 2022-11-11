Who are the Institutional Holders in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is -40.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.75 and a high of $70.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.57%.

Currently trading at $40.99, the stock is 2.49% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 9.54% at the moment leaves the stock -22.34% off its SMA200. NSA registered -34.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.13%.

The stock witnessed a 3.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.59%, and is 9.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has around 2125 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $710.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.50 and Fwd P/E is 28.81. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.54% and -41.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.70% this year

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.54M, and float is at 84.88M with Short Float at 3.27%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Warren J. Timothy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Warren J. Timothy bought 4,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $38.00 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55965.0 shares.

National Storage Affiliates Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that FISCHER TAMARA D (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $37.78 per share for $11032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17392.0 shares of the NSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Hylbert Paul William Jr (Director) acquired 1,350 shares at an average price of $37.52 for $50652.0. The insider now directly holds 16,350 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA).

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) that is trading -32.97% down over the past 12 months and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) that is -58.94% lower over the same period.