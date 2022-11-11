Who are the Institutional Holders in News Corporation (NWS)?

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is -22.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.15 and a high of $24.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02%.

Currently trading at $17.48, the stock is 3.69% and 5.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 6.20% at the moment leaves the stock -6.46% off its SMA200. NWS registered -25.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.68%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.34%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

News Corporation (NWS) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $10.04B and $10.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.65. Distance from 52-week low is 15.38% and -27.65% from its 52-week high.

News Corporation (NWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.

News Corporation (NWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.72M, and float is at 116.94M with Short Float at 1.68%.

News Corporation (NWS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87706.0 shares.

News Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $21.79 per share for $21.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NWS stock.

News Corporation (NWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -35.78% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -35.61% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -44.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.