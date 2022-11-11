Who are the Institutional Holders in Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)?

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) is -31.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $15.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.56, the stock is 21.87% and 13.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -9.10% off its SMA200. PRM registered -22.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.74%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.21%, and is 33.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $400.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.03. Distance from 52-week low is 45.29% and -36.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.80%).

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Analyst Forecasts

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.92M, and float is at 153.92M with Short Float at 4.35%.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WindAcre Partnership Master Fu, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WindAcre Partnership Master Fu bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $8.65 per share for a total of $13.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.6 million shares.