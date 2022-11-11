Who are the Institutional Holders in Telos Corporation (TLS)?

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is -77.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.35 and a high of $25.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is -63.58% and -64.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -62.50% off its SMA200. TLS registered -85.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.14%.

The stock witnessed a -56.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.98%, and is -65.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.94% over the week and 12.55% over the month.

Telos Corporation (TLS) has around 849 employees, a market worth around $238.37M and $240.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.33% and -86.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Telos Corporation (TLS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year

Telos Corporation (TLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.88M, and float is at 42.24M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Telos Corporation (TLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wood John B, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Wood John B bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $3.65 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.64 million shares.

Telos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Schaufeld Fredrick (Director) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $3.63 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the TLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Wood John B (Chairman and CEO) acquired 125,000 shares at an average price of $6.97 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 4,441,118 shares of Telos Corporation (TLS).

Telos Corporation (TLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -20.96% down over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 45.36% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 46.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.