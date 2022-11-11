Who is the Top Investor In A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is -30.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.58 and a high of $86.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.23% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.52% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -28.87% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.28, the stock is 12.55% and 13.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 7.68% at the moment leaves the stock -1.70% off its SMA200. AOS registered -24.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.37%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.19%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $9.09B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.87 and Fwd P/E is 18.40. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.26% and -31.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Analyst Forecasts

A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.20M, and float is at 127.54M with Short Float at 5.03%.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carver Samuel M., the company’s SVP – Global Operations. SEC filings show that Carver Samuel M. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $59.57 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5144.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Larsen Michael M (Director) bought a total of 3,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $69.87 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7425.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Rajendra Ajita G (Director) disposed off 4,209 shares at an average price of $83.29 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 23,732 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) that is -20.41% lower over the past 12 months. Trane Technologies plc (TT) is -6.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.