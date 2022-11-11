Who is the Top Investor In Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -46.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $39.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -0.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is 7.62% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 10.23% at the moment leaves the stock -10.17% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -62.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.96%.

The stock witnessed a 9.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.16%, and is 12.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $438.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.25% and -64.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.76M, and float is at 138.57M with Short Float at 8.89%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PADGETT BARRY L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PADGETT BARRY L. sold 32,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16428.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Taylor Jennifer H (Director) sold a total of 4,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $12.84 per share for $60166.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16604.0 shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, GANDHI SAMEER K (Director) acquired 439,708 shares at an average price of $14.66 for $6.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,658,273 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).