Who is the Top Investor In Immunic Inc. (IMUX)?

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) is -84.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMUX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.13% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 69.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is -63.39% and -64.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -77.40% off its SMA200. IMUX registered -84.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -70.68%.

The stock witnessed a -84.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.24%, and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 13.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.22% and -89.59% from its 52-week high.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Analyst Forecasts

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.80% this year

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.25M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 27.92%.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Immunic Inc. (IMUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Whaley Glenn, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Whaley Glenn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $7475.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20510.0 shares.

Immunic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Vitt Daniel (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $3.10 per share for $15500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the IMUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Whaley Glenn (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $3.04 for $10658.0. The insider now directly holds 12,568 shares of Immunic Inc. (IMUX).