Who is the Top Investor In Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNVR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.61% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.93% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.27, the stock is 14.14% and 18.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock 6.14% off its SMA200. UNVR registered 3.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.69%.

The stock witnessed a 25.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.18%, and is 8.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has around 9450 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $10.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.20% and -13.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 762.60% this year

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.40M, and float is at 165.37M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALEXOS NICHOLAS W, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that ALEXOS NICHOLAS W bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $26.19 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Pappas Christopher D (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $25.68 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the UNVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Pappas Christopher D (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.68 for $57360.0. The insider now directly holds 157,502 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -15.43% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -12.14% lower over the same period. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -84.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.