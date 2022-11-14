Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) is -81.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $28.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIRD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 5.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is -10.66% and -16.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 7.20% at the moment leaves the stock -46.75% off its SMA200. BIRD registered -86.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.41%.

The stock witnessed a -12.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.58%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.12% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $393.09M and $310.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.20% and -90.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.27M, and float is at 93.00M with Short Float at 10.15%.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bufano Michael J,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bufano Michael J sold 9,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $36486.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Vernachio Joseph (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $3.95 per share for $23313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BIRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Brown Timothy O. (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.86 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -36.46% down over the past 12 months.