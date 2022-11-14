Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) is -85.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APYX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.92, the stock is -56.93% and -60.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 10.34% at the moment leaves the stock -70.89% off its SMA200. APYX registered -86.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -47.40%.

The stock witnessed a -53.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.30%, and is -61.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.22% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $60.19M and $51.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.00% and -89.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.50%).

Apyx Medical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.57M, and float is at 30.08M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goodwin Charles D. II,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Goodwin Charles D. II bought 11,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $70068.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.