Are we looking at the next big move in Azenta Inc. (AZTA)?

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) is -52.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.61 and a high of $121.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZTA stock was last observed hovering at around $47.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.36% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.33% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.00, the stock is 13.89% and 7.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -27.48% off its SMA200. AZTA registered -56.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.77%.

The stock witnessed a 19.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.85%, and is 16.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $554.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 91.59. Distance from 52-week low is 30.28% and -59.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.99M, and float is at 73.84M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Azenta Inc. (AZTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McManus Matthew,the company’sEVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $58.15 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29467.0 shares.

Azenta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Robertson Lindon G (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $57.62 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AZTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Crowley Kimberly (SVP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 132 shares at an average price of $78.02 for $10299.0. The insider now directly holds 5,133 shares of Azenta Inc. (AZTA).

Azenta Inc. (AZTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -46.28% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -6.72% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -26.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.