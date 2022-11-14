Are we looking at the next big move in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is -58.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.38 and a high of $27.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -55.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.88, the stock is 15.66% and 13.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -33.43% off its SMA200. JELD registered -58.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.83%.

The stock witnessed a 21.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.44%, and is 14.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $885.52M and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.83% and -60.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.52M, and float is at 83.14M with Short Float at 3.60%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $10.02 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76500.0 shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 54,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $10.78 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54000.0 shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) acquired 2,050 shares at an average price of $8.83 for $18102.0. The insider now directly holds 54,700 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -14.33% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is -34.78% lower over the same period. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is -34.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.