Are we looking at the next big move in Qualys Inc. (QLYS)?

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is -7.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.69 and a high of $162.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QLYS stock was last observed hovering at around $122.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.27% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.32% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.22% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.52, the stock is -2.15% and -9.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -5.36% off its SMA200. QLYS registered -8.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.30%.

The stock witnessed a -3.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.81%, and is 13.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) has around 2071 employees, a market worth around $4.64B and $468.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.50 and Fwd P/E is 31.22. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.49% and -22.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualys Inc. (QLYS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.10% this year.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.32M, and float is at 34.26M with Short Float at 7.32%.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Qualys Inc. (QLYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thakar Sumedh S,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Thakar Sumedh S sold 5,576 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $127.98 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Qualys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Thakar Sumedh S (CEO & President) sold a total of 5,576 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $155.92 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the QLYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Peters Allan (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 553 shares at an average price of $155.95 for $86241.0. The insider now directly holds 23,506 shares of Qualys Inc. (QLYS).

Qualys Inc. (QLYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -3.60% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -39.78% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 19.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.