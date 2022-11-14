Are we looking at the next big move in Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is 89.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.11 and a high of $85.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $80.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.75%.

Currently trading at $83.47, the stock is 21.90% and 32.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 63.94% off its SMA200. SMCI registered 88.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.45%.

The stock witnessed a 51.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.53%, and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has around 4607 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $6.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.71% and -2.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.40% this year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.60M, and float is at 45.85M with Short Float at 6.11%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUAN SHERMAN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TUAN SHERMAN sold 421 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $78.01 per share for a total of $32842.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25696.0 shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that TUAN SHERMAN (Director) sold a total of 4,579 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $77.48 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26117.0 shares of the SMCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, CHAN SHIU LEUNG (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $76.00 for $76000.0. The insider now directly holds 11,975 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -3.60% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -39.78% lower over the same period. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 59.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.