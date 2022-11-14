Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is -26.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $141.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $72.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.52% off its average median price target of $78.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.23% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -33.12% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.55, the stock is 12.03% and 9.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -8.27% off its SMA200. BBY registered -43.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.68%.

The stock witnessed a 15.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.34%, and is 9.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $16.22B and $49.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.97 and Fwd P/E is 10.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.65% and -47.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.00%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.40M, and float is at 200.82M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo,the company’sPresident, Best Buy Health. SEC filings show that Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo sold 28 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $64.58 per share for a total of $1808.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21412.0 shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo (President, Best Buy Health) sold a total of 1,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $71.58 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21169.0 shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Peterson Allison (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 126 shares at an average price of $71.58 for $9019.0. The insider now directly holds 39,066 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.24% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -41.95% lower over the same period. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is -14.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.