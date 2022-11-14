Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -97.61% Change This Year

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) is -97.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $90.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BWV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 14.31% and -22.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 28.04% at the moment leaves the stock -88.88% off its SMA200. BWV registered a loss of -75.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.39.

The stock witnessed a -3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.85%, and is 19.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.39% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 50.55% and -98.49% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.30% this year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.00M, and float is at 7.96M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hernandez Joseph,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $4.10 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Shaw Allan (Director) sold a total of 29,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $3.94 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BWV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Henderson Erin (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 4,834 shares at an average price of $3.97 for $19191.0. The insider now directly holds 24,752 shares of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV).