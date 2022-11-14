Brinker International Inc. (EAT) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.58% Upside

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is -9.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.47 and a high of $44.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EAT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.58% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -18.89% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.29, the stock is 10.87% and 18.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 6.94% off its SMA200. EAT registered -22.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.60%.

The stock witnessed a 24.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.34%, and is 9.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has around 62025 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.05% and -24.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.90M, and float is at 43.09M with Short Float at 9.80%.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Brinker International Inc. (EAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comings Douglas N.,the company’sSVP & Co-COO, Chili’s. SEC filings show that Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $30.26 per share for a total of $15130.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32921.0 shares.

Brinker International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Badgley Rick (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $29.66 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37441.0 shares of the EAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Comings Douglas N. (SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $30.91 for $15455.0. The insider now directly holds 25,659 shares of Brinker International Inc. (EAT).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading 1.34% up over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -11.43% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 19.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.