Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.49% Upside

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is 75.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.72 and a high of $24.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $24.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.49% off the consensus price target high of $27.88 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.01% higher than the price target low of $22.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.61, the stock is 10.61% and 17.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.75 million and changing 3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 19.31% off its SMA200. CVE registered 69.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.35%.

The stock witnessed a 21.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.66%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 5938 employees, a market worth around $40.09B and $50.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.12 and Fwd P/E is 5.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.59% and -13.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.00% this year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.93B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 2.68%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading 65.79% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is 51.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.