Check out this: Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) is -21.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.59 and a high of $12.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 12.21% and 9.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -12.02% off its SMA200. HLMN registered -21.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.80%.

The stock witnessed a 16.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.58%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has around 4212 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 400.00 and Fwd P/E is 22.22. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.37% and -32.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.37M, and float is at 192.91M with Short Float at 6.93%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CCMP Capital, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CCMP Capital, LP sold 8,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $7.13 per share for a total of $59.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.22 million shares.

Hillman Solutions Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that O Leary Dan (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $10.45 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17207.0 shares of the HLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 12,347,733 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $123.48 million. The insider now directly holds 2,589,858 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN).