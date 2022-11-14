CRL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Now

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is -34.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.36 and a high of $397.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $237.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.58%.

Currently trading at $246.28, the stock is 15.83% and 19.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 1.72% off its SMA200. CRL registered -36.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.44%.

The stock witnessed a 23.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.21%, and is 11.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $12.09B and $3.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.58. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.80% and -38.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.87M, and float is at 50.37M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaPlume Joseph W,the company’sEVP, Corp Strategy & Develop. SEC filings show that LaPlume Joseph W sold 534 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $216.36 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20232.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that LaPlume Joseph W (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $226.13 per share for $45227.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20766.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, MASSARO GEORGE (Director) disposed off 178 shares at an average price of $230.96 for $41110.0. The insider now directly holds 4,677 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -13.21% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 25.03% higher over the same period.