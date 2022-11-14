DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -58.87% Change This Year

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) is -58.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $133.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.56% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -22.37% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.04, the stock is -2.98% and -11.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 10.98% at the moment leaves the stock -26.68% off its SMA200. DOCN registered -71.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.59%.

The stock witnessed a -4.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.14%, and is 8.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.76% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $533.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.41. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.08% and -75.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.50M, and float is at 68.40M with Short Float at 12.84%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Monroy Gabriel,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Monroy Gabriel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $40.10 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84791.0 shares.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Brantz Carly D (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 1,774 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $45.97 per share for $81551.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the DOCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Butte Amy (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 34,760 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN).